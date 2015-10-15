Oct 15 British bank Virgin Money reported a surge in mortgage lending for the first nine months of the year, with its share of gross mortgage lending at 3.5 percent for the first eight months.

The challenger bank, which went public last year, said gross mortgage lending rose 38 percent to 5.5 billion pounds ($8.5 billion) for the nine months ended September, while net mortgage lending almost doubled to 2.6 billion pounds from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6463 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)