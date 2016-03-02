March 2 British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 53 percent, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses which outpaced the market.

The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said it would increase credit card balances to at least 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) by the end of 2017, a year earlier than it anticipated.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 160.3 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31 from 104.8 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying net interest margin increased to 165 basis points from 150 basis points in 2014.

($1 = 0.7161 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)