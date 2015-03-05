March 5 British lender Virgin Money Holdings
(UK) Plc, which made its stock market debut in 2014, said
full-year pretax profit more than doubled as it sold more
mortgages.
The retail bank, part-owned by entrepreneur Sir Richard
Branson and U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, said it expected its
share of the annual gross mortgage lending market to remain at
more than 3 percent.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 121.2 million pounds
($184.6 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 53.4 million
pounds a year earlier. Underlying net interest margin increased
by 24 basis points to 1.50 percent.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
