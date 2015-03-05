* FY 2014 pretax profit 121.2 mln stg vs 53.4 mln stg
* Net interest margin up 24 basis points at 1.50 pct
* Expects gross mortgage lending market share of more than 3
pct
* To achieve 50 pct cost to income ratio by 2017 - CEO
* Shares rise more than 7 pct
(Adds CEO comment, details, updates share price)
By Aashika Jain
March 5 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc,
an emerging challenger to Britain's big four banks, said its
full-year profit more than doubled as margins improved and it
sold more mortgages.
Shares of Virgin Money, set to enter the FTSE-250 index this
month, rose more than 7 percent on Thursday to their highest
since the bank went public in November.
Virgin Money, part-owned by billionaire entrepreneurs Sir
Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, forecast its share of the gross
mortgage lending market would remain in excess of 3 percent for
years to come, despite increasing competition.
Its share of the mortgage market in January was nearly 4
percent, the bank said, citing Bank of England data. Its
mortgage balances rose 12 percent to 21.9 billion pounds ($33.4
billion) in 2014 versus market growth of 1.4 percent.
Virgin Money is among a number of new banks looking to break
the dominance of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Barclays Plc and HSBC,
which account for more than three quarters of lending in the UK.
The bank's underlying pretax profit rose to 121.2 million
pounds for the year ended Dec. 31 from 53.4 million pounds a
year earlier. Net interest income rose 27 percent.
"We set out to be a credible and effective challenger to the
large incumbent banks and I believe we have laid an excellent
foundation on which to realise our ambition," Chief Executive
Jayne-Anne Gadhia said.
Gadhia, the first female CEO of a listed British bank, said
net interest margin - which increased by 24 basis points to 1.50
percent in 2014 - would keep rising as Virgin Money introduces
more credit card lending and optimised liquidity.
The bank's ratio of underlying costs to income in 2014
improved to 68.7 percent from 77.2 percent. Gadhia said she
expects it to reach 50 percent by 2017.
She said she hoped Britain's Competition and Markets
Authority would, as part of its investigation of personal
current accounts and small business banking, look into whether
free in-credit banking was good for competition.
She also hopes the watchdog will consider introducing full
account portability, which would enable customers to keep their
existing account details when they change banks. The CMA will
decide by May 2016 on which measures to take.
Virgin Money's shares rose 5.2 percent to 335.5 pence at
1130 GMT.
($1 = 0.6557 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in London; Editing by
Robin Paxton)