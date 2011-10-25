LONDON Oct 25 Virgin Money has put in a second-round bid for Northern Rock, the British retail bank which was nationalised after nearly collapsing during the credit crisis, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

"We have submitted a second round bid," said one source close to the Virgin camp.

Virgin Money declined to comment on the situation. Virgin Money shareholder Wilbur Ross had told Reuters on Monday that the company would make a second round bid for Northern Rock on Tuesday.

Northern Rock was fully nationalised three years ago after suffering a run on its deposits during the credit crunch. British Finance Minister George Osborne said in June that he aimed to find a buyer for it this year.

Aggressive lending practices caused the bank's near collapse in 2007 when credit markets seized up, and Britain had to prop up Northern Rock with 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) of taxpayers' money during the crisis. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)