SYDNEY Oct 29 Airline Virgin Australia said on Saturday it would accommodate Qantas passengers on current services where possible and was looking at adding more services in response to Qantas grounding its fleet over a labour dispute.

"The airline is also in discussions with alliance partners to add extra capacity into the market as soon as possible," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)