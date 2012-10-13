UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 13 Virgin Money, the UK financial services firm that last year bought Northern Rock, would be "very interested" in taking a look at a portfolio of 316 branches that Royal Bank of Scotland has put back up for sale, a person familiar with the matter said.
The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further after the Northern Rock deal and would take a look at the business on offer, but whether it would pursue a deal would depend on issues like integration prospects and price.
Santander on Friday pulled out of the 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy the RBS branches, which come with 1.8 million customers, more than two years after it was struck, blaming delays in its completion.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts