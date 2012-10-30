UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MELBOURNE Oct 30 Shares in Australia's Skywest surged 50 percent on Tuesday after Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd offered to buy the airline as part of a set of deals to help it compete with larger rival Qantas Airways .
Shares in Virgin, which said alliance partner Singapore Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake for A$105 million ($108 million), rose 6.5 percent.
Seeking to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($36.15 million). ($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders