BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
BRUSSELS Oct 14 CVC Capital Partners secured EU approval on Friday to buy a majority stake in international health club operator Virgin Active for about 450 million pounds ($707 million).
The deal will give CVC a 51 percent stake in Virgin Active while Richard Branson's Virgin Group will continue to be a major shareholder, with a 49 percent stake.
The European Commission said in a statement the deal would not raise any competition concerns.
"Autobar and Colomer have limited market shares on their respective markets concerned and their products are not key drivers of consumer demand in health and fitness centres," the EU executive said.
CVC controls vending machine operator Autobar and cosmetics supplier Colomer, which operates in Virgin's fitness centres.
Virgin Active has 254 clubs with 1.1 million members in Britain, South Africa, Italy, Iberia and Australia.
($1= 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: