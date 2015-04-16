* Deal values Virgin Active at 1.3 bln pounds
* Brait to tap emerging markets middle class
* CVC partners doubles investments return - source
(Adds analyst comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South African investment
house Brait SE is to pay $1 billion for a controlling
stake in gym group Virgin Active, Brait said on Thursday,
seeking to tap the growing health-conscious middle classes
particularly in Africa and Asia.
The fitness chain, jointly owned by the Virgin Group of
entrepreneur Richard Branson and buyout firm CVC Capital
Partners, has 267 gyms across nine countries including in South
Africa, home to the largest number of Virgin Active clubs,
Thailand and Britain.
Brait said it will buy an 80 percent stake in Virgin Active
for 682 million pounds ($1 billion), valuing the gym chain at
1.3 billion pounds, including debt. The Virgin Group will retain
a 20 percent stake.
Without debt, the transaction - the biggest in Africa so far
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data - values Virgin
Active at 870 million pounds.
"It doesn't look particularly cheap; it looks like Brait has
paid quite a premium for this asset," Nic Norman-Smith, a fund
manager at Lentus Asset Management. "On the upside, they have
that Virgin brand, which is relatively powerful. I would imagine
they'd be looking at further monetising it with more outlets."
Shares in Brait jumped 3.3 percent to 89.60 rand by 1440
GMT, a level last seen in December and on track for their
biggest daily percentage gain since that month.
Virgin Active has over 1.3 million members worldwide and
made about 630 million pounds in revenue in 2014, according to a
statement on its website.
Brait said the deal would allow it to expand Virgin Active
further into Africa and Asia, where the middle class is
increasingly concerned about its health as diseases linked to
lifestyle such as type 2 diabetes become more common.
South Africa ranks third in a list of the world's most obese
nations behind the United States and Mexico.
But many in South Africa are aiming to keep healthy.
"I go to the gym at least three times a week, I like to keep
fit, keep the weight and diseases away and the good thing is the
gym is very close to where I work," said Archie Ayekpa, a
28-year civil servant and Virgin Active customer in Pretoria.
Brait, which is also listed in Luxembourg, said
it would fund the deal with cash on hand.
With an internal rate of return - a measure of the size of a
return and how long it took to earn it - in the high 20s, CVC
Capital would double its money on the deal, a source familiar
with the matter said.
CVC Capital bought a 51 percent stake in Virgin Active about
three years ago and the source said it had invested 25 million
pounds in new clubs since then.
Law firm A&O advised Virgin Active and its management while
Slaughters acted for Virgin Group and CVC. Linklaters acted for
Brait. Investment banks Standard Bank and Rand Merchant
Bank, a unit of FirstRand also advised on the deal.
Drawn by the prospect of outsize returns, private equity
firms are increasingly flocking to win customers on the African
continent of 1 billion people.
African-focused funds run by firms such as Carlyle Group LP
and Amethis are behind the expansion in African private
equity deals. These totalled $8.1 billion in 2014, the second
highest on record in Africa, according to African Private Equity
Association.
($1 = 0.6707 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Joe Brock and
Lynette Ndabambi; Editing by James Macharia and David Stamp)