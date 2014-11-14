(Correcta paragraph two to say "priced slightly below the top
end of the expected range" from "priced slightly below the
expected range")
By Neha Dimri
Nov 13 Virgin America Inc's initial
public offering was priced at $23 per share, according to an
underwriter, valuing the low-cost airline, partly owned by
Richard Branson, at $993.6 million.
The IPO raised about $307 million after it was priced
slightly below the top end of the expected range of $21-$24 per
share.
Of the 13.3 million shares on offer, Virgin America sold
13.1 million, while the rest came from the selling stockholders.
Virgin America is the U.S. offshoot of Branson's
London-based Virgin Group, which has a sizeable presence in a
number of business across UK including airlines, railways,
telecommunications, media and hospitality.
Branson, through VX Holdings LP, will own 24.8 percent stake
in the airline after the offering. Hedge fund Cyrus Capital
Partners LP with 32.8 percent is the biggest shareholder.
The airline is quite popular among travelers as it offers
wi-fi, leather seats, mood lighting and a media-rich inflight
entertainment system.
Virgin America earned $10.5 million on revenue of $1.42
billion in 2013, its first profitable year since it started
flying in 2007.
The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "VA" on Friday.
Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche
Bank Securities were among the underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)