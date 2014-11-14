Nov 14 Shares of Virgin America Inc, a low-cost airline partly owned by Richard Branson, rose as much as 24.3 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $1.24 billion.

Virgin America's initial public offering of 13.3 million shares raised about $307 million, with the company retaining a major portion of the proceeds.

The offering was priced at $23 each, within the expected range of $21-$24.