Nov 3 Virgin America Inc, a low-cost airline partly owned by Richard Branson, said it its initial public offering is expected to be priced at $21-$24 per share, valuing the company at about $1.04 billion at the top end of the range.

The company is selling 13.1 million of the 13.3 million shares in the offering, which is expected to raise up to $320.1 million.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering, Virgin America said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (bit.ly/10eXzgT) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)