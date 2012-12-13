Dec 13 U.S. carrier Virgin America said on
Thursday it reached a code-share agreement with Singapore
Airlines that will give passengers more travel
options.
Under code-sharing agreements, an airline sells seats on
another carrier's flights as if they were its own. Virgin
America, based in San Francisco, said Singapore Airlines will
code-share on select flights.
Virgin America, a U.S.-controlled carrier in which Richard
Branson's Virgin Group is a minority shareholder, said the deal
will allow it to connect travelers to more destinations across
continents.
This week, Singapore Airlines agreed to sell its entire 49
percent stake in Branson's British carrier Virgin Atlantic
to Delta Air Lines for $360 million. That deal,
which is subject to regulatory approval, would create a joint
venture that would expand Delta's access to London's Heathrow
Airport, a key business market.