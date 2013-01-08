LONDON Jan 8 Virgin Atlantic said
American Airlines executive Craig Kreeger would become its next
CEO as the British carrier looks to make a success of its
transatlantic joint venture with U.S. partner Delta Air Lines
.
Kreeger, a senior vice president at American's customer
business, will assume the post on Feb. 1, succeeding Steve
Ridgway, who will retire after 11 years as CEO.
Kreeger joined AMR Corp's American Airlines in
1985 as an analyst and spent six years in London heading its
international operations. He also worked on American's joint
ventures with IAG's British Airways and Iberia across
the Atlantic, as well as its partnership with Japan Airlines Co
Ltd in the Pacific.
One of Kreeger's main tasks will be to help kick-start
Virgin's own partnership, announced last month, with U.S.
carrier Delta.
Delta agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in the British
airline from Singapore Airlines, creating a joint
venture that would expand Delta's access to London's Heathrow
Airport and increase competition in the lucrative transatlantic
market.
"Craig is the right person to succeed Steve Ridgway at this
dynamic and challenging time for our airline," Virgin Atlantic's
founder and president, entrepreneur Richard Branson, said.
"We believe Craig has the experience and passion to drive
Virgin Atlantic forward and capitalise on the opportunities
created by our new venture with Delta Airlines."
Virgin's partnership with Delta will provide more
competition to the alliance between British Airways and
American, which has 60 percent of the important market between
the United States and London.
Kreeger is "intimately familiar with how American looks at
its alliances," said Robert Mann, a Port Washington, New
York-based airline consultant. "So on that basis, it's a lot of
strategic information that's available not only to Virgin
Atlantic but potentially to Delta."
The Virgin partnership will help Delta make the most of its
expansion in New York, where it is overhauling facilities at
John F. Kennedy International Airport. Last summer it increased
its flights out of LaGuardia Airport.
In a statement, American Chairman and CEO Tom Horton called
Kreeger "a driving force at American" who helped make the
airline more innovative. Jonathan Snook, American's vice
president for operations, planning and performance, will succeed
Kreeger as senior vice president of customer service, the U.S.
carrier added.
In his new post, Kreeger's other key job will be to make a
success of Virgin's new domestic short-haul service in
partnership with Irish carrier Aer Lingus.
"An external appointment was going to be necessary if the
airline were to take a different course," said Espirito Santo
analyst Gerald Khoo. "Of course, the next question is what
happens to the internal candidates who were passed over?"
Julie Southern, Virgin Atlantic's chief commercial officer,
was seen by analysts as an early frontrunner for the CEO post.
Virgin, which flies some 6 million passengers annually,
posted a loss in its most recent fiscal year as higher fuel
costs and tough economic conditions took a toll.
The carrier reported a pretax operating loss of 80.2 million
pounds in the year to the end of February, compared with a
profit of 18.5 million pounds in the previous year.