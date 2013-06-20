Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON, June 20 Delta Air Lines Inc has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The European Commission, which is Europe's competition watchdog, also cleared the proposed transaction on Thursday.
Delta announced the deal in December, saying the purchase would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's Heathrow Airport.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global, but more profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.
LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's office said in a statement.