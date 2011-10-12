SYDNEY Oct 13 The Australian competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) plans to approve a network alliance between Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia , it said on Thursday.

Under the alliance, the airlines will cooperate on all aspects of their Australia-Singapore services and any international and domestic connecting routes, including joint pricing and scheduling and joint marketing and sales.

"The ACCC considers that this alliance is likely to result in material benefits to the public including enhanced products and services, in particular increased online connectivity for passengers," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)