By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va., April 11 Virginia Governor Terry
McAuliffe said on Monday he would not sign a bill passed by the
legislature that would order executions by electric chair when
lethal-injection drugs are not available.
McAuliffe is recommending instead that state prison
officials be allowed to purchase lethal drugs for executions on
an emergency basis, with the identities of the pharmacies
providing the drugs to be kept secret.
"These amendments deliver a valid path forward to continue
VA's capital punishment policy," McAuliffe said on Twitter.
"Our citizens share my concerns and do not wish to be forced
into using this terrible form of punishment," he said, referring
to the electric chair.
Corrections Department officials have said lethal-injection
drugs have become more difficult to obtain with drug companies
increasingly unwilling to sell them because they do not want to
be associated with the death penalty.
Some 300 U.S. religious leaders last week urged McAuliffe to
veto the bill, calling it a "barbarous relic" in an open letter.
McAuliffe, a Democrat, told reporters Monday that if he
vetoed the electric-chair bill it would essentially shut down
capital punishment in Virginia, and the Republican-dominated
legislature would have to accept his amendments to the bill.
Lawmakers reconvene on April 20 to consider the governor's
vetoes and recommendations.
The electric-chair issue created controversy over whether it
constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Currently, state law gives condemned inmates the choice
between the electric chair and injection. Unless an inmate
chooses the electric chair, the state's only option is lethal
injection.
Last year, Virginia obtained vials of pentobarbital from
Texas to execute Alfredo Prieto for murder.
Two executions were scheduled in Virginia this year but each
led to a stay in federal court and no executions are currently
scheduled.
In January, the Virginia Department of Corrections said it
did not have enough of a certain drug to carry out a
lethal-injection execution that had been scheduled for March of
Ricky Javon Gray.
Gray, 39, was convicted of the New Year's Day 2006 murders
of Bryan Harvey, 49; Kathryn, 39; and their daughters, Stella,
9, and Ruby, 4 in Richmond.
