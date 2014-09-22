RICHMOND, Sept 22 Virginia said on Monday it had
dropped lawsuits against two units of JPMorgan Chase & Co
that accused them of defrauding the state's retirement
fund in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
The banks, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and WaMu Capital Corp,
were among 13 that Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark
Herring sued last week. He is seeking $1.15 billion in damages,
charging the banks misled the Virginia Retirement System about
the quality of loans in investments purchased between 2004 and
2010.
Herring's office said in a statement it had identified a
confidential settlement agreement for $3 million that barred
further action against J.P. Morgan Securities and WaMu Capital.
Herring's Republican predecessor, Ken Cuccinelli, and the
previous governor, Robert McDonnell, had approved the terms, the
statement said.
"Accordingly, we have 'non-suited' them, meaning they have
been removed as defendants," the statement said. It added that
state law allowed Virginia to revive the claims within six
months if circumstances permitted.
Herring said last week that an analysis showed nearly
40 percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities the fund
purchased were fraudulently represented as posing a lower risk
of default than they actually did.
He said the fund lost $383 million when it was forced to
sell the securities.
The case follows many other states' resolution of similar
cases over losses that state funds suffered from pools of
mortgages considered to be at the center of the 2008 financial
crisis. Some of the cases were wrapped up through joint
federal-state settlements.
(Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Ian Simpson and Peter
Cooney)