JGBs little changed as investors count down to fiscal year-end
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese government bond prices were steady across the board as investors were reluctant to stake out positions ahead of the looming domestic fiscal year-end.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 Virginia is planning a $3.5 billion bond sale to fund public universities in the state as well as $1 billion of projects to upgrade road infrastructure, the state's governor, Terry McAuliffe, said on Tuesday.
McAuliffe said he would soon announce "a billion dollar capital infrastructure investment in roads" and said the municipal bond market was the "savior" of the state. He made the comments at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) conference in Washington, D.C.
McAuliffe did not specify a date for $3.5 billion bond issue.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran Editing by W Simon)
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese government bond prices were steady across the board as investors were reluctant to stake out positions ahead of the looming domestic fiscal year-end.
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern