April 16 The revenues of U.S. state Virginia
continue to surpass expectations, with sales and corporate
income taxes providing a significant boost in March, the state
treasurer said on Monday.
Total revenue collections rose 7.6 percent last month from
March 2011, and are up 5.3 percent for the fiscal year-to-date,
said Treasurer Richard Brown in a letter. The commonwealth
forecast collections to grow 4.6 percent this fiscal year, which
ends June 30, from last year.
"Lower payments of individual refunds and strong sales and
corporate income taxes drove the growth. Recordation tax
receipts also contributed to the increase," he wrote.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market are
eager for indicators that issuers are regaining their fiscal
strength.
If Virginia's revenues continue to beat forecasts, it will
have breathing room in its spending during the fiscal year that
starts July 1.
Individual income taxes have grown 6 percent this year, but
payroll withholding taxes fell 5 percent in March. Brown
attributed the decline to calendar issues - this March had one
fewer Wednesday, a prime withholding day, than last year.
Meanwhile, sales taxes rose 11.1 percent, partly due to
changes in the state's accelerated sales tax program.
Brown added that March is usually a quiet month for tax
collections, while "the last three months of the fiscal year,
particularly April and May, are significant collections months."
In order to meet budget forecasts, Virginia must bring in $5
billion that quarter, he said.
Virginia neighbors the nation's capital and is home to many
military installations, which has helped it pull out of the
recession faster than many states. While its collections fell in
December, they grew in every other month over the past year. Its
unemployment rate is 5.7 percent, compared to nearby Maryland,
where it is 6.5 percent.
In a statement, Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell said "it is
evident that our economy is beginning to turn around" and called
on the legislature to quickly pass a budget. A standoff over the
state budget pushed the legislature into an extra session this
month.
