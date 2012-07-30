July 30 Virginia's revenue rose in the fiscal year just ended, growing 5.4 percent from the year before and returning to the level reached in fiscal 2008, Governor Bob McDonnell said in a statement on Monday.

For almost all states, fiscal 2008 marks the last year before the financial crisis, housing problems and recession combined to cause their revenue to tumble.

Due to its proximity to the nation's capital and the presence of the military, Virginia's budget problems were milder than many states. It has enjoyed a strong recovery for more than a year.

Fiscal 2012 revenue growth exceeded the state's forecast of 4.5 percent, mostly because of higher individual income tax withholding, which represents 65 percent of revenues, and tax refunds that were $147.1 million below expectations.

McDonnell said fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30, also marked the third year in a row that Virginia had revenue above its forecast. Revenues beat forecasts by more than $129.2 million. Virginia will release its spending report for the year in August and show the state's total surplus.

In fiscal 2011, Virginia's revenue was $311 million above expectations, and in fiscal 2010 it was $228 million, according to the governor, a leader in the Republican party.

Most of the windfall will be deposited in the state's reserves, or rainy day fund.

In a statement, Secretary of Finance Ric Brown said state employees will receive bonuses of up to 3 percent if enough money is available from the total surplus, about $80 million. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)