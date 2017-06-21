WASHINGTON, June 21 The gunman who shot at
Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game did
not post online any threats against or references to members of
Congress before the attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigation
said on Wednesday.
James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire
last Wednesday at the baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia,
wounding Republican leader Steve Scalise, authorities say.
Hodgkinson's social media accounts indicated strong
anti-Republican views and an FBI agent said on Wednesday items
found on his body included a piece of paper with the names of
six members of Congress but no context attached.
FBI Special Agent Timothy Slater did not identify the
members and said there was no evidence to indicate they were
targets.
He said authorities found a laptop computer, a cell phone
and a digital camera in Hodgkinson's car but an analysis of the
items showed that he did not place any online posts of threats
or references to lawmakers or the baseball game.
Hodgkinson had expressed anti-Republican views online but
Slater said, "There were no threats whatsoever."
Authorities also found 200 rounds of ammunition in a storage
locker Hodgkinson had rented in April in Alexandria, Slater
said.
The shooting occurred as 25 to 30 Republican members of the
House and Senate had gathered for an early morning practice a
day before the annual charity congressional baseball game
against Democrats.
Scalise, No. 3 in the House of Representatives Republican
leadership, was shot in the hip and remains hospitalized.
Hodgkinson was fatally wounded in a shootout with police.
Slater said authorities have not yet determined a motive and
the FBI probe continues.
"He was known to have an anger management problem," Slater
said at a news conference, adding later that Hodgkinson was on
medication and "struggling" in a number of ways, including a
difficult personal life.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci)