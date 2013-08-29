Aug 29 Moody's Investors Service late on Wednesday cut the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority's subordinated lien bonds to Ba1 from Baa3 and its senior lien bonds to Baa3 from Baa2 with a negative outlook.

The rating actions affect about $294 million of debt.

The downgrade and outlook reflect the authority's financial weakness coupled with a challenging economic environment, the rating agency said in a statement.

"The negative rating outlook reflects the authority's need to achieve further progress in coping with credit challenges, including fuel supply and cost pressures," the rating agency said.