LONDON Dec 6 Cable operator Virgin Media
Inc launched the next phase in its push into the UK
corporate market by offering simpler network capacity packages
for telecoms services, in the hope it will appeal to
cash-conscious companies.
Virgin, which lags behind BT Group Plc and Cable &
Wireless Worldwide Plc in the British business market,
is to offer packages with unconstrained bandwidth for flat
prices, to prevent companies having to regularly upgrade as
their network needs intensify with every new service.
The group, better known for offering TV, broadband and
telephony to consumers, said it had launched the offering after
conducting research which showed companies were regularly having
to try to gage how much network capacity they would need over a
given period.
Going over that limit, due to staff increasingly working
from different locations and with more data-hungry devices for
example, has resulted in lengthy negotiations and costly
upgrades.
As a result Virgin Media will offer three packages with
different speeds at a flat price that will give companies room
to expand their network needs over time.
"This will take the guesswork out of things," Virgin Media
Business's managing director, Mark Heraghty, told Reuters.
"People are always trying to plan capacity and they're trying to
optimise their cost position."
Virgin Media is increasingly talking up its business
division as it believes it has scope to attract new companies to
the network, which is relatively under-used during the day when
most existing customers are out of the house.
