LONDON Jan 11 British cable operator Virgin Media has embarked on an 18-month programme to upgrade the speeds of all its broadband customers at a cost of around 110 million pounds, it said on Wednesday.

Virgin, which has around 4 million broadband customers, said the programme would on average double the broadband speeds for all its subscribers.

The upgrade will be largely funded by the money it raised through the sale of its stake in UKTV, a deal it announced in August for 239 million pounds.

The move is designed to strengthen Virgin's grip on the broadband market, where customers are demanding ever faster speeds to download video and support an array of devices from laptops to computer tablets.

Customers taking the fastest broadband package will see their speeds increase to 120 megabits while subscribers to Virgin's current 10, 20, 30 and 50 Mb services will see their speeds at least doubled.

The mass roll-out of faster speeds will start in February and is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.

"The last few quarters have demonstrated that, with the proliferation of exciting new digital services, demand for superfast connectivity among UK households is accelerating fast," Chief Executive Neil Berkett said.

"The roll-out of this initiative means we will offer more value for both existing and potential customers. In both the short and medium term, we anticipate that it will provide a compelling return on a relatively modest incremental investment."

Excluding the incremental investment, Virgin Media`s cash capital expenditure will remain within the current guidance of 15 to 17 percent of revenue for 2012 and for future years. (Reporting by Kate Holton)