Oct 26 Virgin Media Finance PLC on Thursday sold $900 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The company also sold 400 million pounds of senior notes on Thursday. J.P Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIRGIN MEDIA FINANCE AMT $900 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 317 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS