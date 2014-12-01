BRIEF-Statoil says Njord partners to submit PDO shortly
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly
Dec 1 Virgin Money Plc
* Announced acquisition of £363 million of Virgin credit card assets from MBNA
* Accounts acquired are new Virgin Money accounts written since Virgin Money acquired a £1 billion portfolio of Virgin credit card assets from MBNA on 18 january 2013
* During 2015 we will look to introduce new product lines and distribution channels to diversify our credit card offering- chief executive Further company coverage:
