March 1 Viridian Group FundCo II Limited on Thursday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS, Commerzbank, and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIRIDIAN GROUP FUNDCO II LIMITED AMT $250 MLN COUPON 11.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96.723 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 12 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/06/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 1106 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)