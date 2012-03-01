UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 1 Viridian Group FundCo II Limited on Thursday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS, Commerzbank, and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIRIDIAN GROUP FUNDCO II LIMITED AMT $250 MLN COUPON 11.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96.723 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 12 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/06/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 1106 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.