Sept 16
* U.S. appeals court vacates $368.2 million damages award to
VirnetX Holding
Corp and Science Applications International Corp
-- court
ruling
* Ruling issued by U.S. federal circuit court of appeals in
case involving
Apple Inc Cisco Systems Inc
* Apple had been appealing judgment after jury found it had
infringed four
patents
* Federal circuit agrees with some of the jury's findings
regarding apple's
alleged infringements, and vacates other findings
* Federal circuit returns case to lower court for further
proceedings