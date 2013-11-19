BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings announces secondary public offering
* Selling stockholders intend to offer 7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share
Nov 19 ViroPharma Inc : * Stifel cuts to hold from buy - Theflyonthewall.com
* Mevis Medical Solutions AG: raising forecast for the current fiscal year
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial and announces advances in stem-to-t-cell research program