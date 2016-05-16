HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong's securities regulator said investors should exercise "extreme caution" when trading shares of Virscend Education Co Ltd, because a small group of investors hold the majority of its shares.

The group, including Virscend's chairwoman, Wang Xiaoying, her husband, Yan Yude, and his daughter, together with some investors who bought shares during the company's IPO in January, control 95.52 percent of the shares, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The warning follows similar SFC notices last year against Goldin Financial Holdings, Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd and Jicheng Umbrella Holdings Ltd after shares in the companies rallied within a brief period.

Virscend's shares gained 95 percent over its IPO price in January, the SFC added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)