April 6 Virtu Financial Inc, an electronic trading firm, said it expects to raise up to $314 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

The company said on Monday it expects the offering of 16.5 million Class A shares to be priced between $17 and $19 per share. (1.usa.gov/1c0Ei9j)

Virtu is a global market maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities markets. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)