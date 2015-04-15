April 15 Virtu Financial Inc's initial public offering has been priced at $19 per Class A share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the electronic trading firm at about $2.60 billion.

The company's IPO raised about $314.11 million after being priced at the top end of the expected range of $17-$19 per share.

Speed-trading firm Virtu is a market-maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. It earns money through "spreads" - the difference between what buyers and sellers are willing to pay or accept in a trade.

Virtu is selling all the 16.53 million Class A shares offered in the IPO.

The company's shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VIRT."

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)