NEW YORK, June 4 Electronic trading firms that
call themselves market makers should be held to strict
market-making standards that ensure their style of
high-frequency trading is adding value to markets, Virtu
Financial's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
Market makers should be obligated to quote at or near the
inside of the national best bid and offer throughout the day,
quote at various price points in a number of different
securities and put real capital at risk, said Douglas Cifu,
chief executive officer of Virtu at an industry conference held
by Sandler O'Neill + Partners.
High-frequency trading (HFT) has been under intense scrutiny
over the past couple of months following the release of Michael
Lewis's book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt." Lewis claims
the U.S. stock market is rigged, with exchanges and alternative
trading platforms favoring HFT firms, which use their speed
advantage to extract billions from the financial market.
HFT is carried out by many banks and proprietary trading
firms using sophisticated computer programs to send high volumes
of orders into the market, executing a small portion of them
when opportunities arise to capitalize on price imbalances, or
to make markets. The practice makes up around half of all U.S.
trading volume.
Virtu is one of the largest HFT firms and acts as a market
maker in several different assets and geographies, taking the
other sides of trades and making money off of the bid-ask
spread. The firm put its initial public offering on hold
indefinitely in April as the debate around the value of HFT grew
following the release of "Flash Boys."
Obligating market makers to maintain standards would help
market participants distinguish between liquidity-providing HFT
and other types of trading that might not provide as much value
to the market, Cifu said.
"Clearly there needs to be a simplification of the
understanding of the market and selfishly I think market
standards are a big part of that," Cifu said.
Brad Katsuyama, chief executive officer of IEX, a new
alternative trading system featured in "Flash Boys" that has
made efforts to keep what it sees as harmful HFT at bay through
electronic "speed bumps" and has ambitions to become a
full-fledged exchange, agreed.
"Not all HFT is bad," he said at the conference, adding that
obligations for market makers would help make the markets more
transparent. Virtu makes markets on IEX.
Federal U.S. investigators and regulators have said they are
looking into possible wrongdoing by HFT firms and New York
state's Attorney General said he believes exchanges and other
platforms provide HFT firms with unfair advantages.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)