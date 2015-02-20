NEW YORK Feb 20 Virtu Financial Inc, a trading firm whose plans to go public were postponed last year amid the furor over high-frequency trading sparked by Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys," filed a new prospectus for an IPO, a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday showed.

Virtu Financial said it plans to raise $100 million, though that figure is an estimate used to calculate the registration fee with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year the company sought to raise about $200 million to $250 million, valuing the firm at about $3 billion.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)