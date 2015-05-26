(Adds details, background, shares)
May 26 Data storage products maker EMC Corp
said it would buy privately held Virtustream for about
$1.2 billion in cash to expand its cloud offerings.
EMC has been looking to strengthen its cloud services
offerings as it struggles with slowing sales growth in its main
data storage products business.
The company said on Tuesday that Virtustream would operate
as its new managed cloud services business after the transaction
closes.
Virtustream was founded in 2009 by Chief Executive Rodney
Rogers and Chief Technology Officer Kevin Reid. The company's
customers include the Coca-Cola Co, Intel Corp,
Heinz and Hess Corp.
"With the addition of Virtustream, EMC will enable customers
to move their entire application portfolio into a cloud
environment," EMC said.
The company said the deal, expected to close in the third
quarter, was expected to add to its revenue and profit in 2016.
The deal will have no material impact on EMC's 2015 results, the
company said.
EMC, which reported slowing sales growth for the past two
quarters, slashed its full-year revenue and profit forecasts in
April.
Virtualization software maker VMware Inc, in which
EMC holds an 80 percent stake, reported its slowest revenue
growth in seven quarters in April, hurt by sluggish technology
spending and a stronger dollar.
EMC has been facing pressure from activist investor Elliott
Management Corp to spin off VMware. EMC has decided not to spin
off the business, Reuters reported in February, citing sources
close to matter.
EMC's shares were up about 1 percent at $27.04 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)