NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal appeals court has
revived litigation against Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc
and several U.S. banks accusing them of conspiring to inflate
the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.
In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia said a district court erred when it
concluded that consumers had no standing to sue and had not
adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the three
consolidated lawsuits to the district court for further
proceedings.
The decision revives two class actions brought by consumers
and another one brought by independent ATM operators.
Their lawsuits accused Visa and MasterCard of adopting rules
protecting themselves from competition with lower-cost ATM
network. The rules blocked ATM operators from charging less when
ATM transactions were processed by networks competing with Visa
and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The rules also benefited major banks, which were equity
shareholders of Visa and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The lawsuits seek damages for consumers and ATM operators
for violations of antitrust law.
The ruling sends the litigation back to the U.S. District
Court in the District of Columbia, where the complaints were
dismissed in 2013. Steve Berman, a lawyer for the consumers,
said he plans to seek permission to amend the complaints.
"This is a big win for consumers, who now can seek not only
damages caused by the defendants but can now also pursue an
injunction that will spark competition in the ATM market,"
Berman said.
Matthew Eisenstein, a lawyer for Visa, declined comment.
Lawyers for Mastercard could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Also named as defendants in the lawsuits were Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo &
Co.. The lawsuit said that the banks controlled Visa and
MasterCard and set higher ATM charges before the credit card
companies went public in 2008 and 2006, respectively. Lawyers
for the banks could not immediately be reached for comment.
In Tuesday's ruling, the appeals panel said "it can be
inferred" that banks continue to benefit from the challenged
conduct because they still own shares in Visa and Mastercard.
The case is Sam Osborn et al v Visa Inc et al, U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia, No 14-7004
