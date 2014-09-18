MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 18 Visa Inc :
* Visa to undertake assessment of stake in Monitise
* Assessment follows multi-year global alliance with monitise for mobile money platform development services
* Is considering its options with respect to investment and has engaged J.P. Morgan securities plc to assist
* Will also be lessening its dependence on external mobile development resources
* Visa intends to continue increasing its investment in its own in-house capabilities and, as a result, reducing its use of external resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [V.N MONI.L]
