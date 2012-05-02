UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
* Quarterly net income $1.29 bln vs $811 mln year earlier
* EPS $1.91 vs $1.23 year earlier
May 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit-card network, reported reported a higher q uarterly profit as people sp ent more wi th cards.
Net income in the first quarter was $1.29 billion, or $1.91 a share, compared with $ 811 m illion, or $ 1.23 a share, a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday after the close of New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky.)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks