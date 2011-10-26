* Paid more in client incentives
* EPS $1.27 vs $1.06 year ago, above Street's $1.25 view
* Payment volumes and processed transactions rise
* Shares down 1.7 pct
(Adds Visa executive comments, details on incentive payments
and international revenues; updates share price)
By Joe Rauch
Oct 26 Visa Inc (V.N) said its revenues grew
at a slower pace in the latest quarter and it paid more in
client incentives, sending its shares lower even though the
payment processing company posted better-than-expected net
income.
The San Francisco-based card processor on Wednesday
reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenues grew at the lowest rate
so far this year, rising 2.6 percent from June 30.
Client incentives -- what Visa spends to persuade clients
to use its network -- spiked 37 percent to $576 million from
$421 million a year ago.
"The results are modestly disappointing," said Chris
Brendler, cards analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co.
Shares slipped 1.7 percent in after-market trading.
Visa Chief Executive Joseph Saunders said the company spent
more in client incentives as a necessary expense to secure
future business.
"These are investments that create strong and lasting
relationships," Saunders said during a conference call with
analysts.
The company disclosed during earnings that incentive
payments are projected to rise in fiscal 2012.
Visa and other large payment processing companies are
beginning to cope with new industry regulations imposed after
the 2008 financial crisis, including limits on what they can
charge merchants who process customer debit transactions.
INTERNATIONAL PAYMENTS
The debit and credit card processor has beaten analyst
expectations in recent quarters by expanding its international
card business, and the number of transactions the company
handles continues to rise.
During the quarter, international revenues accounted for 45
percent of the company's total. Chief Financial Officer Byron
Pollitt said Visa's international business would account for
more than half of the company's revenues ahead of a previous
2015 estimate.
Total processed transactions totaled 13 billion during the
quarter, a 9 percent increase over a year ago.
Payment volumes increased 13 percent to $970 billion.
But domestically, Visa is facing renewed competition from
rival MasterCard Inc (MA.N).
Over the last year, MasterCard has poached some U.S. banks
that have traditionally used Visa to process their customers'
debit and credit card transactions.
Visa reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $880
million, or $1.27 per share of class A common stock, up from
$774 million, or $1.06 per share, a year ago.
Analysts projected Visa would earn $1.25 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall, total operating revenues rose 12.6 percent to
$2.38 billion from a year ago.
Visa shares declined to $90.50 in after-market trading
after the results were announced. Shares had closed up 1.4
percent at $92.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Gary
Hill, Bernard Orr)