BRIEF-Millennial Esports arranges non-brokered private placement
* Millennial Esports Corp arranges non-brokered private placement
Sept 9 The world's largest credit and debit card company, Visa Inc, launched a new service to replace account information on plastic cards with a digital account number known as "token".
Visa said tokens would not carry a consumer's account details, and online merchants and mobile devices would be able to securely store them. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Millennial Esports Corp arranges non-brokered private placement
* FAAC Incorporated - has received a sole source $9.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award from U.S. Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces delayed filing of annual report on form 10-K and receipt of Nasdaq letter