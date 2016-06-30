(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK June 30 The biggest money-damages
antitrust settlement in U.S. history died Thursday at the 2nd
U.S. Court of Appeals.
Not because of last year's scandal surrounding leaks to a
onetime MasterCard lawyer since charged with fraud, but because
the agreement between credit card giants MasterCard, Visa and
the merchants suing them for inflating certain fees was
fundamentally unfair to some of the retailers.
A three-judge appellate panel at the New York-based federal
appeals court reversed U.S. District Judge John Gleeson's 2012
approval of the $7.25 billion settlement, holding that the
agreement failed to resolve basic conflicts between merchants
entitled to money damages and a separate class forced to release
future claims in exchange for revisions to some of the rules
governing credit card fees.
Lawyers representing the class were awarded $544.8 million
based on the money damages they obtained, not based on the rule
changes the credit card companies agree to.
That dynamic, according to the 2nd Circuit, "sapped class
counsel of the incentive to zealously represent" merchants in
the injunction-only class, who could not opt out of the
settlement. Named plaintiffs and class counsel, the appellate
court said, could not adequately represent the interests of the
two different groups of merchants.
"Class representatives had interests antagonistic to those
of some of the class members they were representing," wrote
Judge Dennis Jacobs for a panel that also included Judges Pierre
Leval and Ralph Winter.
"The fault lines were glaring as to matters of fundamental
importance. Such conflicts and absence of incentive required a
sufficient 'structural assurance of fair and adequate
representation,' but none was provided," the opinion said,
quoting from the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1997 class action
opinion, Amchem v. Windsor.
I should point out that the appellate court specifically
said it did not intend to "impugn the motives or acts of class
counsel," including lawyers from Robins Kaplan, Robbins Geller
Rudman & Dowd and Berger & Montague. "Nonetheless, class counsel
was charged with an inequitable task," Judge Jacobs wrote.
The 2nd Circuit said the Supreme Court's rulings in Amchem
and its 1999 successor, Ortiz v. Fibreboard, compel appellate
courts to look skeptically at class action settlements that
release defendants from claims by absent plaintiffs. In this
case, the court said, the terms of the injunction proved that
merchants -- including those that haven't even yet set up shop
-- were not adequately represented.
The rule changes MasterCard and Visa agreed to make would
offer no relief at all to large swaths of the class, such as
merchants that also accept American Express and those in states
that do not allow fee surcharges.
Yet the settlement precluded all merchants that accept
MasterCard and Visa from ever suing the companies over rules not
specifically addressed in the deal.
"EXCEPTIONALLY BROAD"
The appellate opinion called the release "exceptionally
broad." In a concurring opinion, Judge Leval added, "This is not
a settlement; it is a confiscation."
He continued: "No merchants operating from November 28,
2012, until the end of time will ever be allowed to sue the
defendants, either for damages or for an injunction, complaining
of any conduct (other than that enjoined) that could have been
alleged in the present suit," he wrote.
"One class of plaintiffs receives money as compensation for
the defendants' arguable past violations, and in return gives up
the future rights of others. The Supreme Court has addressed
such circumstances and ruled that an adjudication coming to this
result is impermissible."
Precedent in the 2nd Circuit, according to the opinion,
discourages approval of class action settlements in which a
single set of lawyers attempts to represent two different
classes with conflicting interests.
Judge Jacobs peppered the decision with references to the
2nd Circuit's 2011 decision in In re Literary Works, which
involved a class action copyright dispute between authors and
online publishers.
In that case, as in the Visa/MasterCard ruling, the appeals
court said the deal did not adequately represent the interests
of all class members. (Thursday's opinion distinguished the
facts in those two cases from those in 2013's Charron v. Wiener,
in which the 2nd Circuit upheld approval of multiclass
settlement negotiated by a single set of lawyers - but only
after the two classes were separately certified.)
Interestingly, the 2nd Circuit emphasized that trial judges
cannot paper over basic conflicts among class members by
involving themselves or court-appointed mediators in the
negotiating process. Judge Gleeson, who has since left the bench
in Brooklyn federal court, helped shape the Visa/MasterCard
settlement, as did U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein and
other mediators.
The 2nd Circuit said their involvement didn't solve the
fundamental problem: "One aspect of the settlement agreement
that emphatically cannot remedy the inadequate representation is
the assistance of judges and mediators in the bargaining
process."
COMPETING INTERESTS
My colleague Jon Stempel has reactions from several of the
interested parties in his Reuters piece about the 2nd Circuit's
rejection of the settlement, although Paul Clement of Bancroft
-- who argued at the 2nd Circuit for class counsel -- didn't get
back to him. (Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell argued for
the merchants who objected to the settlement.)
For lawyers, the important message from the ruling is that
no matter how hard you work -- and no one doubts the incredible
effort of the lawyers and judges who slogged through a decade on
this litigation, including years of settlement negotiation --
the 2nd Circuit is not going to look favorably at class action
settlements in which one set of lawyers represents class members
with competing interests.
Adding more lawyers (and class representatives) complicates
settlement talks, especially in an already vast case like this
one. But you have to be able to show the 2nd Circuit that
everyone's interests were protected.
It's a lot easier to take care of that before you reach a
settlement than to return to negotiations after your proposed
deal is struck down.
