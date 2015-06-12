June 12 Visa Inc said its board had elected Brocade Communications Systems Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Carney as an independent director, effective June 11.

Carney, who has been the CEO of Brocade since 2013, will also serve as a member of Visa's audit and risk committee.

The new appointment brings Visa's total board of directors to 12. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)