SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Visa Inc has no
plans to implement a "digital wallet" fee at this point, Jim
McCarthy, global head of product at the payment network, said on
Thursday.
The comment came amid recent concern Visa might follow
MasterCard Inc's move to impose a new fee on operators of
digital wallets, such as PayPal, owned by eBay Inc.
During a Barclays investor conference on Wednesday Visa
Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested that the company may
impose a fee on digital wallet operators.
A Visa spokesman said on Thursday that Scharf's comments
were about evolving relationships with payment industry
participants, rather than the potential for a specific new fee.