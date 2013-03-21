SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Visa Inc has no plans to implement a "digital wallet" fee at this point, Jim McCarthy, global head of product at the payment network, said on Thursday.

The comment came amid recent concern Visa might follow MasterCard Inc's move to impose a new fee on operators of digital wallets, such as PayPal, owned by eBay Inc.

During a Barclays investor conference on Wednesday Visa Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested that the company may impose a fee on digital wallet operators.

A Visa spokesman said on Thursday that Scharf's comments were about evolving relationships with payment industry participants, rather than the potential for a specific new fee.