Dec 13 Nomura began coverage of payment
processing companies Visa, MasterCard and Global
Payments with its highest rating, saying payment volumes
continue to grow despite macroeconomic challenges.
The brokerage said global spending trends have remained
positive since rebounding from the 2009 recession even in the
face of a weak housing and jobs environment in the United States
and debt crisis in Europe.
"We are particularly drawn to the fact that these businesses
all generate significantly more cash than they need to operate,
do not have to retain any capital and expose shareholders to
zero credit risk," Nomura analysts said.
The brokerage said the payment sector's international
investments are also paying off with many of the large
networks now driving 30-50 percent of their businesses from
outside the United States.
The brokerage also began coverage of Western Union,
Total Systems Services, Alliance Data Systems
and Green Dot with "neutral" ratings.
Another broker Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price
target on the stocks of Alliance Data Systems, Green Dot,
MasterCard and Visa as it sees lower total delinquencies and
improvements in November charge-off rates.
Following are KBW's revised price targets:
Ticker To From
Alliance Data $116.00 $106.00
Green Dot $38.00 $36.00
MasterCard $468.00 $445.00
Visa $130.00 $116.00
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)