BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit card company, reported a 28 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher income tax provision.
Net income attributable to Visa fell to $1.19 billion, or $1.85 per Class A share, from $1.66 billion, or $2.47, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 9 percent to $2.97 billion.
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results