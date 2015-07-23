July 23 Credit and debit card issuer Visa Inc
said it was in talks for a deal with former subsidiary
Visa Europe, which it expected to conclude by the end of
October.
Visa also reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit as
its U.S. customers spent more in an improving economy.
Bloomberg reported in May that the companies were in talks
for a possible merger.
Visa's net income rose to $1.70 billion, or 69 cents per
Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $1.36
billion, or 54 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 11.5 percent to $3.52 billion.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)