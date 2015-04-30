Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 7.8 percent rise in second-quarter operating revenue as more customers used cards for payments.
The company's net income fell slightly to $1.55 billion for the quarter ended March 31 from $1.60 billion a year earlier. On a per Class A share basis, earnings were flat at 63 cents.
Operating revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.16 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Sweta Singh)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.