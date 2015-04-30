April 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 7.8 percent rise in second-quarter operating revenue as more customers used cards for payments.

The company's net income fell slightly to $1.55 billion for the quarter ended March 31 from $1.60 billion a year earlier. On a per Class A share basis, earnings were flat at 63 cents.

Operating revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.16 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Sweta Singh)