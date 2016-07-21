July 21 Visa Inc, the world's largest
payments network operator, reported a steep drop in quarterly
profit, hurt by costs related to the acquisition of Visa Europe,
and said it would buy back Class A shares worth $5 billion.
The company's net income fell to $412 million, or 17 cents
per Class A share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.69
billion, or 69 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs related to Visa Europe, the company reported
an adjusted profit of $1.6 billion, or 69 cents per share.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)